Zwack was traded from the Mets to the Giants on Tuesday along with J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki and Carson Seymour in exchange for Darin Ruf, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets didn't have a deep farm system, but Zwack was a prospect of note. A 24-year-old lefty, Zwack has a 1.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 63.2 innings at High-A. He is pretty old for that level, so it remains to be seen how his stuff will play in the upper levels.