Calixte was recalled by the Giants on Saturday and is in the starting lineup, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He went just 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts in a promotion earlier this season, but will get another shot to prove himself as a replacement for the struggling Jae-Gyun Hwang, who was sent down in a corresponding move. Calixte's ability to play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield could give him plenty of opportunities -- especially with Austin Slater (hip) out for at least another month -- but he'll need to show improvement at the plate to earn an everyday role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast