Giants' Orlando Calixte: Called up by Giants
Calixte was recalled by the Giants on Saturday and is in the starting lineup, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He went just 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts in a promotion earlier this season, but will get another shot to prove himself as a replacement for the struggling Jae-Gyun Hwang, who was sent down in a corresponding move. Calixte's ability to play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield could give him plenty of opportunities -- especially with Austin Slater (hip) out for at least another month -- but he'll need to show improvement at the plate to earn an everyday role.
