Giants' Orlando Calixte: Heads back to minors
Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
The Giants wanted more bullpen depth for the remainder of their series with the Pirates, so Calixte will be replaced by Chris Stratton on the active roster. The utility man went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in his most recent cup of coffee with San Francisco, and he figures to be on the shuttle for the rest of the season.
