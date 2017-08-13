Play

Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Calixte will serve as the Giants' 26th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals. The reserve outfielder will likely head back to the minors following the two contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast