Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Calixte was summoned back to the big club to take the place of Joe Panik, who was placed on the concussion DL in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old posted a .172/.242/.207 slash line in 10 games with the Giants earlier in the season, so likely won't be with the big club longer than necessary.