Giants' Orlando Calixte: Recalled from Triple-A
Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Calixte was summoned back to the big club to take the place of Joe Panik, who was placed on the concussion DL in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old posted a .172/.242/.207 slash line in 10 games with the Giants earlier in the season, so likely won't be with the big club longer than necessary.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...