Giants' Orlando Calixte: Reports back to minors
Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento prior to the Giants' game Monday against the Marlins, MLB.com reports.
Calixte served as the 26th man in the Giants' doubleheader Sunday against the Nationals, but didn't see any usage in either contest of the twin bill. He'll likely serve in an everyday role with Sacramento before potentially rejoining the Giants as a September callup.
