Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Calixte has bounced back and forth between the Giants and Sacramento over the past few months, recently going 1-for-5 with one RBI during a brief stay in San Francisco over the past 10 days. The 25-year-old is a good candidate for a September call up once the roster expand, but would likely continue to serve as depth off the bench for the rest of this season.