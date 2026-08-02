Giants' Osleivis Basabe: Carries offense in narrow loss

Basabe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four total RBI in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Basabe was ultra-productive out of the No. 9 slot in the order in his first start of the season. The 25-year-old put San Francisco on the board with a solo homer in the third inning, then came up huge in a clutch spot in the eighth when he laced a two-out, two-RBI double off All-Star closer Mason Miller to tie the score 5-5. Basabe had all of one homer over 96 MLB plate appearances coming into Saturday, so his display of power was quite unexpected. His ability to play multiple infield positions could come in handy for San Francisco, but Basabe isn't expected to start on a regular basis.