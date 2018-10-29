Giants' Pablo Sandoval: 2019 option exercised
San Francisco exercised Sandoval's club option for the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Sandoval missed the last few months of the regular season with a season-ending hamstring injury, but he'll remain with the Giants for the time being. He'll need to earn back his spot on the 40-man roster during training camp after being placed on the 60-day disabled list.
