Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Absent for family matter
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sandoval is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros due to "family concerns," John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sandoval will sit for the second straight game, with Wilmer Flores again serving as the designated hitter. It's not clear when he's expected to be available.
