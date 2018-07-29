Sandoval will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Brewers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sandoval's path to playing time at third base closed when Evan Longoria (hand, triceps) returned from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, but Sandoval has since shifted over to the other side of the diamond after Brandon Belt (knee) was moved to the DL in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old will man the position for the third straight contest and should be a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitching until Belt is cleared to return.