Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Avoids major injury
Sandoval's (elbow) X-rays came back negative following his removal from Sunday's matchup against Arizona, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Sandoval was lifted from the game after getting drilled by a pitch on his right elbow, but it appears to be just a bruise. This is good news for the Giants, who should have Sandoval back in the lineup within the next few days.
