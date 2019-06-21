Sandoval (finger) is starting at third base and batting third Friday night against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sandoval required stitches on his right hand following Monday's victory over the Dodgers, but he managed to avoid a trip to the shelf and is back in the starting lineup for Friday's clash. He's batting .286 with nine home runs and 26 RBI over 67 games this season.