Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Back in lineup Tuesday
Sandoval (forearm) is starting at third base and batting sixth during Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval exited Monday's contest early after taking a pitch off his forearm in the eighth inning. The forearm contusion proved to be very minor and the veteran third baseman will re-enter the starting lineup as the Giants take on Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers.
