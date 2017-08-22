Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Back in lineup Tuesday

Sandoval (forearm) is starting at third base and batting sixth during Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval exited Monday's contest early after taking a pitch off his forearm in the eighth inning. The forearm contusion proved to be very minor and the veteran third baseman will re-enter the starting lineup as the Giants take on Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast