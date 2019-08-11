Sandoval is dealing with right elbow inflammation, though he'll be available to pinch hit Sunday night against the Phillies if needed, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Luckily, the Giants will benefit from an off day Monday, so Sandoval may be ready to rejoin the starting lineup for his team's series opener with the Athletics. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories