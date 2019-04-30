Sandoval was pinch-hit for Monday against the Dodgers due to knee inflammation, which prevented him from swinging right-handed, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be a significant one, as the switch-hitter can still swing lefty. Sandoval has only started on seven occasions this season, and any starts in the near future will likely only come against right-handed pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories