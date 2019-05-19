Sandoval is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval will be limited to a bench role for the second straight day, even though he came up big Saturday with a pinch-hit solo home run. Despite seeing somewhat inconsistent action this season, Sandoval has quietly been one of the most productive hitters in a weak Giants offense, posting a .952 OPS over 82 plate appearances. Unfortunately for Sandoval, he won't have a clear path to steady playing time while top corner infielders Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both healthy.