Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Benched in second straight
Sandoval is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval will be limited to a bench role for the second straight day, even though he came up big Saturday with a pinch-hit solo home run. Despite seeing somewhat inconsistent action this season, Sandoval has quietly been one of the most productive hitters in a weak Giants offense, posting a .952 OPS over 82 plate appearances. Unfortunately for Sandoval, he won't have a clear path to steady playing time while top corner infielders Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...