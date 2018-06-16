Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Blasts two-run shot Friday
Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Sandoval provided the only significant damage the Giants could muster off of Ross Stripling. The 31-year-old has experienced a bit of a renaissance this season, slashing .281/.348/.455 with five homers and 23 RBI since returning to his old stomping grounds in San Francisco. Sandoval has been receiving regular starts in place of Brandon Belt (appendicitis) at first base, but he should continue to maintain steady at-bats even after the latter returns Saturday with Evan Longoria (hand) landing on the disabled list earlier this week.
