Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Clear path to everyday role
Sandoval started at third base for both ends of the Giants' doubleheader sweep of the Rockies on Monday, going 1-for-7 with a run and three strikeouts between the two contests.
While Sandoval turned in a rather underwhelming line for the series opener at Coors Field, his fantasy value is nonetheless on the upswing after the Giants placed Evan Longoria (foot) on the 10-day injured list Monday. With Longoria on track to miss more than the minimum amount of time, Sandoval should handle everyday duties at the hot corner after previously serving in more of a part-time role. Donovan Solano and Austin Slater linger as potential backup options at third base, but both profile better defensively in the middle infield and outfield, respectively.
