Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Closing in on roster spot
Sandoval is close to being locked in for the Giants' 25-man roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This move shouldn't come as a big surprise, as the Panda's ability to back up Evan Longoria at third as well as Brandon Belt at first make his a suitable pick for a backup role this season. Sandoval has made the decision easier for manager Bruce Bochy by batting .346 (9-for-26) with a home run and eight RBI this spring.
