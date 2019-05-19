Sandoval hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Sandoval made the most of his chance when he came to the plate for pitcher Sam Dyson, launching the solo shot to right field. Sandoval has three homers in his last five games, going 7-for15 with six RBI and four runs scored in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories