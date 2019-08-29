Sandoval (elbow) is expected to take some swings Thursday and could be available as a pinch hitter beginning Sunday before he undergoes surgery, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, but skipper Bruce Bochy hasn't ruled out using the third baseman in a pinch-hit role before he goes under the knife. In a best-case scenario, he'll receive an at-bat or two before his season comes to an end.