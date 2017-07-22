Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Deal with Giants official

Sandoval's minor-league deal with the Giants was officially announced Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval passed his physical and is now set for a brief stint with High-A San Jose. He is expected to advance to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, and from there, a return to San Francisco might not be too far off as Eduardo Nunez's name has been mentioned quite a bit in trade rumors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast