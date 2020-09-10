site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Designated for assigment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sandoval was designated for assignment Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
This probably spells the end of the road for Sandoval, who had logged just 10 at-bats this month. He hit .220/.278/.268 in 33 games this year.
