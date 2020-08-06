Sandoval will start at first base and bat seventh Thursday against the Rockies.

The July 30 returns of Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria from the injured list haven't cost Sandoval much playing time yet, as he'll be making his fifth start in the Giants' eighth game since the two corner infielders were activated. However, manager Gabe Kapler's patience with Sandoval may soon wear off quickly if the 33-year-old doesn't start heating up soon. Sandoval is off to a 5-for-30 start to the season, with all of his hits being singles.