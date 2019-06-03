Sandoval went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Sandoval served as the team's designated hitter for its three-game set in Baltimore, going 2-for-12 with a double and an RBI over the series. The Giants resume National League play against the Mets on Tuesday, which should revert the Panda to a bench role. Manager Bruce Bochy had been finding creative ways to get Sandoval's bat in the lineup prior to this past series, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his playing time bump up to two or three starts per week moving forward.