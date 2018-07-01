Sandoval went 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Sandoval was one of three Giants' hitters with multiple RBI in the club's 20th win in the month of June. The 31-year-old has fallen into an everyday role ever since Evan Longoria (hand) landed on the disabled list earlier this month. The Panda has taken advantage of the opportunity, slashing .262/.324/.405 with six homers and 28 RBI over 185 plate appearances, totals that fall right between the disappointing version we saw in Boston and the All-Star form he displayed during his first stint in San Francisco.