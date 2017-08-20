Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Drives in two Saturday
Sandoval went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.
Sandoval has taken advantage of Philadelphia's poor pitching, collecting four hits and three RBI over his last two contests. The 31-year-old's production as a whole hasn't moved the needle since rejoining his old club Aug. 5, as he is batting .250 with one home run and four RBI in 13 games. That said, Sandoval is seeing regular playing time against right-handed starters while batting fifth for the Giants, which should be enough to warrant consideration in very deep and NL-only formats.
