Sandoval went 1-for-5 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies.

Sandoval had been the Giants' best hitter during their early struggles this season, but his bat went cold during this hitter's paradise road trip in Milwaukee and Colorado prior to Wednesday's line (.050/.174/.050 in previous six contests). The Panda's overall numbers remain solid (.262/.309/.515 with 11 homers), and he currently has a window of regular playing time available at the hot corner with Evan Longoria (foot) out for at least two more weeks.