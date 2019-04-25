Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Experiencing success as DH
Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Sandoval once again served as the Giants' designated hitter and went deep for the second consecutive game. Those were here first two homers of the season, though he has paired that with seven doubles. While he's hit fairly well in limited plate appearances, he doesn't earn regular playing time and will likely return to a bench role when the Giants lose the benefit of a designated hitter.
