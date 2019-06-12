Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Fills in for injured starter
Sandoval started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over San Diego.
Sandoval got into the lineup for a second consecutive game with Brandon Belt dealing with a stiff neck. It doesn't sound like the latter's injury is of a serious nature, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Belt held out Wednesday with an upcoming off day Thursday. Sandoval has been effective when called upon this season, slashing .277/.314/.562 with eight long balls over 140 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal