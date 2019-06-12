Sandoval started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over San Diego.

Sandoval got into the lineup for a second consecutive game with Brandon Belt dealing with a stiff neck. It doesn't sound like the latter's injury is of a serious nature, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Belt held out Wednesday with an upcoming off day Thursday. Sandoval has been effective when called upon this season, slashing .277/.314/.562 with eight long balls over 140 plate appearances.