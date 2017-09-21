Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Finally heating up

Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Don't look now, but Sandoval appears to be heating up at the plate, going 7-for-11 with three extra-base hits over his last three contests. His recent hot streak comes on the heels of an atrocious 36-game stretch where he slashed .174/.223/.256. That said, fantasy owners should have recency bias when evaluating players this late in the season, and Sandoval's production should warrant consideration.