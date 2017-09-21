Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Finally heating up

Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Don't look now, but Sandoval appears to be heating up at the plate, going 7-for-11 with three extra-base hits over his last three contests. His recent hot streak comes on the heels of an atrocious 36-game stretch where he slashed .174/.223/.256. That said, fantasy owners should have recency bias when evaluating players this late in the season, and Sandoval's production should warrant consideration.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast