Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Fine to play Tuesday

Manager Bruce Bochy said Sandoval (forearm) is fine to play Tuesday after getting hit by a pitch Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sandoval was examined after the game and the prognosis is that he is simply dealing with a contusion on his forearm. Assuming he doesn't suffer any additional swelling overnight, the switch-hitting third baseman should be in the starting lineup against Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers on Tuesday. Sandoval is batting .259 (14-for-54) with five extra-base hits since rejoining the Giants on Aug. 5.