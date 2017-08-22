Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Fine to play Tuesday

Manager Bruce Bochy said Sandoval (forearm) is fine to play Tuesday after getting hit by a pitch Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sandoval was examined after the game and the prognosis is that he is simply dealing with a contusion on his forearm. Assuming he doesn't suffer any additional swelling overnight, the switch-hitting third baseman should be in the starting lineup against Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers on Tuesday. Sandoval is batting .259 (14-for-54) with five extra-base hits since rejoining the Giants on Aug. 5.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast