Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Finishes rough season on high note

Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a walkoff home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Sandoval's struggles in Boston are well-documented -- and while it wasn't all roses since returning to San Francisco, he wrapped up the 2017 campaign with an impressive 11-game stretch (.385/.390/.744 with three homers and 12 RBI). It is unclear whether the 31-year-old's late push was enough to earn a starting job with the Giants (or another club) in 2018.