Sandoval started his second consecutive game at first base Thursday, going 2-for-4 in a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Sandoval usually only gets to start in games where either Evan Longoria or Brandon Belt are receiving rest, but he has now started two straight games with both of his teammates remaining in the order. With the Giants' outfield battered and bruised, Belt has started two games in left field (which he has done in the past), in an effort to get Sandoval's .273/.322/.455 slash line in the lineup. The 31-year-old has historically struggled against southpaws despite being listed as a switch-hitter, so this configuration will likely only appear against righties. That said, the Giants' next six games are all scheduled against right-handed starters, so Sandoval may be able to help out deep-league owners at a shallow first base position.