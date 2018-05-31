Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets another start at second
Sandoval started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Colorado.
Sandoval made his major-league debut at the keystone Sunday, and he got another shot Wednesday as the Giants continue to mix-and-match to mask a glaring hole on their infield. The corner infielder has held his own in both unusual appearances, completing both games without making a defensive error. The fun project with Sandoval may be coming to a close, as both Alen Hanson (hamstring) and Joe Panik (thumb) are eyeing Friday as potential return dates. Once that happens, Sandoval will return to his usual role as a backup corner infielder, seeing a couple starts per week.
