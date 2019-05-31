Sandoval started his second consecutive game -- this time at first base -- and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over Miami.

Sandoval received his usual weekly spell of Evan Longoria at the hot corner on Wednesday, but he remained in the lineup Thursday with Brandon Belt sliding over to left field. Steven Duggar's (shoulder) injury opened up an outfield slot for Belt, but the first baseman could see more starts there if the Giants continue to swing and miss on left field options from the minors (current starting left fielder Mike Yastrzemski 3-for-15 since callup). Sandoval has been one of the club's best offensive threats this season (.288/.321/.596 with six homers), so it's not surprising to see manager Bruce Bochy attempt to find creative ways to get his bat in the lineup more often.