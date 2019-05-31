Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets another start
Sandoval started his second consecutive game -- this time at first base -- and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over Miami.
Sandoval received his usual weekly spell of Evan Longoria at the hot corner on Wednesday, but he remained in the lineup Thursday with Brandon Belt sliding over to left field. Steven Duggar's (shoulder) injury opened up an outfield slot for Belt, but the first baseman could see more starts there if the Giants continue to swing and miss on left field options from the minors (current starting left fielder Mike Yastrzemski 3-for-15 since callup). Sandoval has been one of the club's best offensive threats this season (.288/.321/.596 with six homers), so it's not surprising to see manager Bruce Bochy attempt to find creative ways to get his bat in the lineup more often.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...