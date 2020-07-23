The Giants selected Sandoval's (elbow) contract Thursday.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, Sandoval was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Giants over the winter. The injury never had much of an impact on his ability to hit during spring training, but it wasn't until summer camp that he was able to play the field in a competitive setting. The Giants were apparently satisfied enough with his throwing in drills and exhibition games, enabling him to win spots on the 40-man roster and the season-opening 30-man roster. With both of San Francisco's top corner infielders (Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria) beginning the season on the injured list, Sandoval could see steady playing time in the early going.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Playing first base Sunday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Reworks deal with Giants•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Likely cleared for infield work•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Returning in limited fashion•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Likely out first month•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Returns to San Francisco•