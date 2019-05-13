Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against Cincinnati.

Sandoval evened the score in the first inning with a two-run homer to left field, his fourth of the campaign. It's worth mentioning that the 32-year-old has yet to draw a walk this season, and his OBP has suffered as a result. He's slashing .282/.282/.577 through 36 games.

