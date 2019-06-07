Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Goes yard in start
Sandoval batted third and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.
Sandoval got the nod at the hot corner in place of Evan Longoria (rest), delivering his eighth homer of the season in the process. The 32-year-old has found his way into the starting nine for six consecutive contests, but a big chunk of that playing time came as a designated hitter on the road against Baltimore. Sandoval may end up getting an extra start or two per week compared to most bench bats, but it would take an injury to one of the team's corner infielders to open up useful playing time for his healthy .286/.317/.571 slash line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...