Sandoval batted third and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

Sandoval got the nod at the hot corner in place of Evan Longoria (rest), delivering his eighth homer of the season in the process. The 32-year-old has found his way into the starting nine for six consecutive contests, but a big chunk of that playing time came as a designated hitter on the road against Baltimore. Sandoval may end up getting an extra start or two per week compared to most bench bats, but it would take an injury to one of the team's corner infielders to open up useful playing time for his healthy .286/.317/.571 slash line.