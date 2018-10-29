Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Has 2019 option exercised
San Francisco exercised Sandoval's club option for the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Sandoval missed the last few months of the regular season with a season-ending hamstring injury, but he'll remain with the Giants for the time being. He'll need to earn back his roster spot during spring training after struggling with San Francisco over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: To undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Placed on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Held out Monday; could land on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Tweaks hamstring vs. Milwaukee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...