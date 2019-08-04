Sandoval is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With Evan Longoria (foot) returning from the 10-day injured list and immediately reclaiming the starting job at third base, Sandoval is expected to settle back into a full-time reserve role moving forward, serving as a backup at both corner-infield spots. During his three-week run as a lineup regular, Sandoval slashed .261/.320/.449 with three home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs in 18 games.