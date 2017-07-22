Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Headed to Triple-A

Sandoval is expected to report to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

After a disastrous run with Boston, Sandoval has returned to where it all started, having agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants. He will likely be formally reintroduced Saturday before heading out to Sacramento. It may be a relatively short stay for Sandoval, however, as the current starter at third base for the big-league club, Eduardo Nunez, could be traded prior to the July 31 deadline.