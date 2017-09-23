Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Heads to bench Saturday

Sandoval is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sandoval has been heating up lately, going 8-for-15 with four extra-base hits and five RBI over his last four starts, but he'll give way to Ryder Jones at first base against lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast