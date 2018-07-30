Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Held out Monday; could land on DL
Sandoval (hamstring) is out of the lineup against San Diego on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday's game against the Brewers and will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's contest, per Pavlovic. The Giants have yet to make anything official at this point, but it looks like he will need an extended period of time to recover. In his place, Austin Slater will man first base and bat fifth versus the Padres during the series opener.
