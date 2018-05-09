Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hits pinch-hit home run
Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Phillies.
Sandoval made the most of his one opportunity at the plate, hitting his second home run of the season in the eighth inning. He has only 47 at-bats this season and is clearly behind Evan Longoria on the depth chart. However, he has performed decently when given the opportunity, now slugging .468 on the season.
