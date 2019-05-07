Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 12-4 loss to the Reds on Monday.

In addition to the bomb, Sandoval received the chance to pitch and faced the minimum in the eighth. The three-run bomb was Sandoval's first significant offensive contribution in a couple weeks, but the veteran has been battling a knee issue recently. He is hitting .250 with three home runs, nine RBI, nine runs and one stolen base in 60 at-bats this year.