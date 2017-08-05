Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hitting cleanup
Sandoval is starting at third base and hitting cleanup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's pretty hard to see any justification for Sandoval hitting in such a key spot in the Giants' lineup, as he has hit .217/.287/.304 with two home runs in 115 at-bats in the minors this year. However, the Giants will give him as much protection as possible in his first start back with his original club. Ryder Jones will move over to first base with Brandon Belt on the concussion DL, so Sandoval should see the bulk of the starts at third base in the short term.
