Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hitting sixth Monday
Sandoval (thumb) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Monday against the Cubs, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He sprained his left thumb in Sunday's game, but the injury is apparently quite minor as he will continue to play through it. Sandoval is hitting .252/.314/.432 with six home runs in 111 at-bats since the start of June.
