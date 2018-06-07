Sandoval went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Sandoval took right-hander Clay Buchholz deep in the first inning for his fourth home run of the season. He is seeing regular playing time with Brandon Belt sidelined for around three weeks, and has taken advantage of the opportunity to this point by recording a hit in six of his seven starts since the beginning of June. Wednesday marked Sandoval's second home run and multi-hit game in that span.

